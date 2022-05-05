Thiruvananthapuram residents bemoan inaction on pet crematorium

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For long, city residents have been urging Thiruvananthapuram Corporation authorities to set up a crematorium for pets, but it has remained a dream. In a Facebook post, pet lover Narayan Radhakrishnan sought public views and several pet lovers came forward for the cause. Forty-four-year old lawyer Radhakrishnan, who stays at Edapazhanji, wrote in Facebook group ‘Where in Trivandrum’, which has over 36,000 members, about the need for a pet crematorium. Many pet lovers endorsed his proposal. A majority of them cited lack of space to bury their pets, especially those living in apartments.

Speaking to TNIE, Radhakrishnan recalled how his friend had lost his Labrador in Bengaluru and he managed to use the pet crematorium there. He even got the ashes. “Only a 200-sq-ft space is required for setting up a pet crematorium which can even be arranged at Santhi Kavadam. If bovines also have to be cremated, then it requires at least 500 sq ft. It is Thiruvananthapuram Corporation that should take a call. It can be a paid service. Or else, even private agencies can take this up,” said Radhakrishnan.

Animal activists and veterinarians have always said that Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as the pet capital in the country. Sreedevi S Kartha, full-time member of People for Animals, told TNIE that a pet crematorium was a much-needed facility.

“Many people ring up asking whether PFA [People for Animals] has a service like that. The corporation should seriously think about it. In the last budget, fund was allocated for it but it got lapsed. Now, they have given up the idea,” said Sreedevi. Corporation secretary Binu Francis was unavailable to comment. Deputy mayor P K Raju told TNIE he would take it up at the civic body’s steering committee meeting if pet owners submitted a formal request.