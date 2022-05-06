STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exam fiasco: Guv Khan asks KU to submit report on action taken

Last month, KU replicated an old question paper that was circulated last year for an examination conducted for BA students.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:07 AM

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting the University of Kerala’s explanation that the recent lapses in the conduct of exams were due to an ‘oversight’, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked the varsity to submit a report on action taken against the officials responsible for the fiasco.

The Governor’s demand came at a time when the varsity syndicate has tasked the Pro Vice-Chancellor P P Ajayakumar to identify those responsible for the lapses in the conduct of exams and report it during the next syndicate meeting. 

Last month, KU replicated an old question paper that was circulated last year for an examination conducted for BA students. The university also committed another goof-up by distributing an answer key in place of the question paper for a special examination held for fourth-semester BSc Electronics students in February.               
 

