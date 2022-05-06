Man found guilty of murdering father-in-law

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man accused of murdering his father-in-law has been found guilty by the Additional Sessions Court here. Vinod aka Rakesh, a resident of Chullimanoor, murdered his father-in-law Sundaran in 2017. After his marriage with Sundaran’s daughter Priya, Rakesh was staying with them at their house near Vithura. On November 18, 2011, Rakesh had a fight with Priya after she reportedly delayed serving him food.

As Rakesh began manhandling Priya, Sundaran intervened and tried to restrain Rakesh. In a fit of rage, Rakesh threw a chair at Sundaran’s head and when he fell, the former stabbed him using a scissor. Sundaran sustained a gushing wound in his chest following which he was shifted to Vithura taluk hospital where he died later.

Rakesh had faced the trial from prison as an undertrial as the court declined to grant him bail.

Public prosecutor M Salahudeen said Priya as well as Sundaran’s wife testified against Rakesh in the court. The prosecution examined as many as 17 witnesses, produced 20 documents and 10 material evidence to prove the case. Rakhi R K and Devika Anil also appeared on behalf of the prosecution. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Friday.