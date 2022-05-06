STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man found guilty of murdering father-in-law

A 35-year-old man accused of murdering his father-in-law has been found guilty by the Additional Sessions Court here.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man accused of murdering his father-in-law has been found guilty by the Additional Sessions Court here. Vinod aka Rakesh, a resident of Chullimanoor, murdered his father-in-law Sundaran in 2017. After his marriage with Sundaran’s daughter Priya, Rakesh was staying with them at their house near Vithura. On November 18, 2011, Rakesh had a fight with Priya after she reportedly delayed serving him food. 

As Rakesh began manhandling Priya, Sundaran intervened and tried to restrain Rakesh. In a fit of rage, Rakesh threw a chair at Sundaran’s head and when he fell, the former stabbed him using a scissor. Sundaran sustained a gushing wound in his chest following which he was shifted to Vithura taluk hospital   where he died later.

Rakesh had faced the trial from prison as an undertrial as the court declined to grant him bail. 
Public prosecutor M Salahudeen said Priya as well as Sundaran’s wife testified against Rakesh in the court. The prosecution examined as many as 17 witnesses, produced 20 documents and 10 material evidence to prove the case. Rakhi R K and Devika Anil also appeared on behalf of the prosecution. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp