Abattoir project drags on, Corp slaps notice on KEL

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious plan of the corporation to set up a modern abattoir in the capital is in limbo. The Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL), the agency charged with the execution of the project, has failed to implement it within the deadline. A senior official of the engineering wing under the corporation said KEL has flouted multiple deadlines and the civic body has found the progress unsatisfactory.

“KEL was supposed to hand over the completed project in 2021. We extended the deadline till March 2022. However, the work has reached nowhere. There is immense pressure on the civic body, especially as illegal slaughterhouses are mushrooming and have become a menace. Slaughterhouse waste is getting dumped in water bodies and public spaces, causing pollution. Due to rising bird-hit incidents, the airport authorities have sought our intervention. All these issues will be resolved when the slaughterhouse becomes operational,” said the official.

Kunjalumoodu, Vallakadavu, Beemapally, Punthura, Valiyathura, Attakulangara, Vellayani and Karamana are some of the hotspots, where illegal slaughtering is rampant. “We have slapped a notice on KEL asking them to complete the work by May this year. But the work is progressing at a snail’s pace,” said the official.

The civic body has handed over the funds to the KEL. “KEL has given a sub-contract to execute the project and they have to purchase machinery worth Rs 6.5 crore. The structure is ready. But the machinery is yet to arrive. We have called them for a meeting,” the official added. The civic body roped in KEL to set up the modern abattoir in 2019. The abattoir, being set up for Rs 10 crore, will have an outlet selling fresh meat and a rendering plant that will help treat slaughter waste scientifically and convert it into numerous by-products, including cosmetics and pharmaceutical items.

“We are setting up a garden in front of the slaughterhouse as well as a biogas plant to manage the waste. We have already placed the tender,” said a senior official of the civic body.