Thiruvananthapuram

Lack of emergency alarms puts lives in danger at Kovalam beach

Recently, a Russian national was swept away by strong waves at Kovalam beach. Thanks to timely intervention, lifeguards were able to save him.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

An emergency warning alarm lying defunct at Kovalam beach | B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, a Russian national was swept away by strong waves at Kovalam beach. Thanks to timely intervention, lifeguards were able to save him. Though such incidents have become alarmingly common, nothing has been done to ensure the safety of visitors at the beach. The emergency warning alarms set up on Kovalam beach became non-functional during last year’s monsoon. However, authorities haven’t taken any steps to repair them.

The emergency warning alarms at the beach helped alert lifeguards of even nearby beaches during emergencies. However, it has become hard for lifeguards to call for additional help since last year. “During emergencies, we blow the whistle to alert other lifeguards. However, it is difficult to hear a warning whistle when you are far. Earlier, there were 10 alarms at the beach. Now, all of them are damaged,” said a lifeguard.

Another lifeguard said, “The protective mesh used as a barricade to prevent tourists from venturing into the sea is also damaged. However, the authorities have not taken any steps to repair it. Tourists visiting the beach tend to go to the restricted areas”. Though there are vacancies for the post of lifeguards, the government is yet to recruit people, the lifeguard added.

“Due to the inadequate number of lifeguards, it has become difficult for us to act during emergencies. We don’t have any job security as well,” he added. “We aren’t aware of the situation. However, we will be taking steps to improve all the facilities at the beach,” said Sharon Veettil, secretary of District Tourism Promotion Council.

SPOTLIGHT
Spotlight is a space for cityfolk to speak up on issues bothering them. Our reporters go around town, identifying everything from parking woes to broken pipes and dug-up drainages, and bring it to the attention of authorities concerned. Have a problem you would like us to raise? Write to: cityexpresskoc@gmail.com

