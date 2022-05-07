STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New batch starts at Different Art Centre with 100 students

The Minister For Higher Education R Bindu inaugurated the new batch of special children at Different Art Centre (DAC) under the aegis of Magic Planet on Friday.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Minister For Higher Education R Bindu inaugurated the new batch of special children at Different Art Centre (DAC) under the aegis of Magic Planet on Friday. A total of 100 students have enrolled in the new batch at the DAC, which is being run under the guidance of Magic Academy at KINFRA Film and Video Park at Kazhakoottam.

Students will receive one-year training in various art streams. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Child Rights Commission chairman KV Manoj Kumar, KINFRA Film & Video Park chairman Georgekutty Agusty and academy director Gopinath Muthukad attended.

