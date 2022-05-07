STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Norka to explore more recruitment avenues in Germany

The candidates were able to earn the appreciation of German officials.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

skilling, Upskilling, dream job

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recruitment of nurses to Germany under the triple win programme signed between Norka Roots and the German Federal Employment Agency is in the final stages. Of the 13,000 applicants, over 400 have been shortlisted for the interview which will be completed by May 13, Norka Roots officials told reporters here. 

The agreement between Norka Roots and the German Federal Employment Agency was signed in December last year. According to Norka Roots officials, eight representatives from the Federal Employment Agency and German Agency for International Cooperation were camping in Thiruvananthapuram for the recruitment process.  A total of 30 candidates participated on the first day of the interview on May 4. The candidates were able to earn the appreciation of German officials.

Around 500 nurses are expected to be successfully placed in Germany in the first year of the recruitment. In the coming years, recruitment is likely to go up. Norka Roots has arranged free B1 level training in the German language for the selected nurses.

Free assistance will be provided to the nurses to further study the language, acclimatise themselves to the job conditions in the country and obtain German registration. Besides this, a walk-in interview has also been arranged for nurses who are proficient in the German language under the fast track recruitment programme.Candidates who have obtained B1 and B2 level certificates in the past six months are considered for the walk-in interview. 

INDO-GERMAN WORKSHOP

An Indo-German migration high-level workshop involving German officials and experts from the state was held on Friday to assess the academic standards in various key sectors. The ideas discussed in the workshop will be collated for charting out the future course of action in expanding the recruitment of people from the state to sectors such as hospitality. Norka Roots expects more employment opportunities for Keralites in the sectors of engineering, IT and hotel management in the coming days.

TAGS
Norka Germany
