STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition to begin on May 15

Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the event on May 15 at 5 pm.

Published: 08th May 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Ente Keralam,’ the exhibition and sales fair as part of the first anniversary of the LDF government will be held at Kanakakkunnu in Thiruvananthapuram from May 15 to 22. The exhibition will feature the achievements of the government in various fronts. The event will be hosted in fully airconditioned pavilions. 

Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the event on May 15 at 5 pm. Food Minister G R Anill will preside over and Transport Minister Antony Raju will be the chief guest. The inaugural meeting will be followed by a performance by the Oorali music band. Entry to the fair is free. The timing is 10 am to 10 pm. There will be outlets by various government departments and public sector enterprises. Forest produce, handicraft items, handloom, ayurveda products are among the items which will be available at the sales pavilions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp