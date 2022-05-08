‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition to begin on May 15

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Ente Keralam,’ the exhibition and sales fair as part of the first anniversary of the LDF government will be held at Kanakakkunnu in Thiruvananthapuram from May 15 to 22. The exhibition will feature the achievements of the government in various fronts. The event will be hosted in fully airconditioned pavilions.

Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the event on May 15 at 5 pm. Food Minister G R Anill will preside over and Transport Minister Antony Raju will be the chief guest. The inaugural meeting will be followed by a performance by the Oorali music band. Entry to the fair is free. The timing is 10 am to 10 pm. There will be outlets by various government departments and public sector enterprises. Forest produce, handicraft items, handloom, ayurveda products are among the items which will be available at the sales pavilions.