STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lawyer found partially burnt inside car

‘A 75-year-old lawyer was found burnt on the rear side of his head inside a car, at Nalanchira, on Saturday.

Published: 08th May 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘A 75-year-old lawyer was found burnt on the rear side of his head inside a car, at Nalanchira, on Saturday. Though, he was rushed to the burns ICU of the medical college hospital, the police said his condition is critical.

Advocate Bright, a resident of Koprapurayil, Karali road, Nalanchira, was found unconscious in the car with burns on his rear head around 3.30pm at Benedict Nagar. The Mannanthala police have started verifying the nearby CCTV footage as part of the investigation. The police have also recovered petrol filled in a bottle and suspect that he might have attempted suicide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp