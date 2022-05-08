Lawyer found partially burnt inside car

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘A 75-year-old lawyer was found burnt on the rear side of his head inside a car, at Nalanchira, on Saturday. Though, he was rushed to the burns ICU of the medical college hospital, the police said his condition is critical.

Advocate Bright, a resident of Koprapurayil, Karali road, Nalanchira, was found unconscious in the car with burns on his rear head around 3.30pm at Benedict Nagar. The Mannanthala police have started verifying the nearby CCTV footage as part of the investigation. The police have also recovered petrol filled in a bottle and suspect that he might have attempted suicide.