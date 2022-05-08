Man held for threatening public prosecutor who convicted son-in-law

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort Police on Saturday arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly threatening a public prosecutor for getting his son-in-law convicted in a murder case. Officers said Mahmood, a resident of Ambalathara, barged into prosecutor M Salahudeen’s house next to his residence at about 8am, hurled abuses, and warned him of dire consequences for arguing in court against his son-in-law Arif, who had been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment along with six others recently.

Salahudeen alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and took Mahmood into custody. He was later booked under several sections, including wrongful constraints and criminal intimidation. On Thursday, the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court had found Arif and his gang guilty of lynching a 24-year-old Nemom resident named Rafeeq at Karakkamandapam in 2016.

Rafeeq and his men had allegedly hacked one of Arif’s relatives an hour prior to the murder. In retaliation, Arif and his gang had chased Rafeeq along the National Highway, dragged him on the road and fatally thrashed him with casuarina poles at Thulavila.