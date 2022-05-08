Youth nabbed for attack on SI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poonthura police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly attacking the sub-inspector of the Poonthura police station with a country sword. The arrested is Unni, a native of Vaduvam, Muttathara.According to the police, The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday when Vimal and his team were trying to disperse Unni and his gang for boozing in public.Though his gang ran away, Unni waved the sword at Vimal injuring his hands.
