Chain snatcher dies in bike accident near Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A habitual chain snatcher died while his associate was injured in an accident on the state highway at Paroorkuzhy near Pallichal here while they were returning to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday after snatching a gold chain of a woman in Tamil Nadu.

Sajjad (19) of Kadinamkulam is the deceased. His associate Amal, 21, of Ramapuram in Kottayam has been admitted to a hospital, while Sajjad’s body has been shifted to the morgue. The Naruvamoodu police have registered a case. The police said the accident took place around 6.30 am.

The speeding motorcycle the duo was on lost control while negotiating a curve and collided with another vehicle at Paroorkuzhy. Sajjad, who was riding the two-wheeler, suffered head injuries and died on the spot. A10-sovereign gold chain was recovered a from the spot.