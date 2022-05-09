Corp to submit DPR for streetlights ‘with ads’ on NH 66

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Should there be ads on streetlight poles on the NH 66 bypass? Yes, insists the city corporation. No, maintains the National Highways Authority of India. The common man, meanwhile, just wants some illumination on the stretch from Kazhakootam to Vizhinjam – be it with or without hoardings.

The stretch is an important corridor as it is flanked by many IT companies, research institutions, apartment complexes, malls and showrooms. Earlier, the NHAI had rejected the corporation’s letter requesting the installation of streetlights via PPP model, and sought a formal proposal instead. It also shot down the idea of ad hoardings on light poles, citing rules.

Now, the civic body is set to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to erect 120 light poles, with provision for ads, from Technopark Phase-III to Mukkola near the proposed link road to the under-construction Vizhinjam International Container Terminal. Sources said private partners had insisted that the civic body should ensure ad revenue out of the project.

“We will submit the DPR in two days,” Corporation secretary Binu Francis told TNIE. “We are proposing a PPP model so that the private parties could get benefit out of this. So we propose the provision for advertisements on the poles. It is true that the NHAI had earlier expressed dissent over placing advertisement hoardings. But we are exploring that possibility through a detailed proposal.

If we get approval, we will go ahead with this, else we will look for other options.” The final call would be taken at the NHAI headquarters in Delhi, once its regional office accepts and forwards the corporation’s proposal. Last month, the corporation and the NHAI reached a consensus on the PPP model. Business groups such as Lulu and Adani had come forward to install streetlights following the expression of interest (EOI) invited by the corporation. As per the EOI, private parties were to be allowed to place ads. But that clause became a bone of contention with the NHAI.