Fire at two-wheeler rental showroom guts 32 bikes in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 32 bikes were gutted after a fire broke out in a soon-to-be inaugurated two-wheeler showroom at Muttathara here in the wee hours of Sunday. The preliminary conclusion is that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. No human casualties were reported. A major disaster was averted as there were no shops or houses nearby.

As per the fire and rescue team, the fire broke out at the Royal Bike Rental showroom around 4 am. The gutted two-wheelers included the high-priced Royal Enfield bikes. The smoke billowing from the showroom located beside the NH 66 bypass was first noticed by motorists, who immediately informed the fire force.

Loss runs into lakhs of rupees

Five units from the Chackai fire station arrived at the spot to put out the fire. Preliminary estimates put the damage at lakhs of rupees. The showroom at Muttathara was yet to be inaugurated.