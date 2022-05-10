College student drowns in Neyyar river

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 21-year-old college student drowned in the Neyyar while attempting to take a dip in the river on Monday. Deceased Vishnu Gopikrishnan, son of Gopikrishnan residing at Madhava Vilasam, Valiyasala, was a final year BCom student of Christ Nagar college at Maranalloor, Marayamuttom, police said. The tragedy occurred close to Aruvippuram temple near Neyyattinkara.

The incident took place around 2 pm when a 10-member group, including Vishnu, arrived at the river bank. The students washed their hands and legs by the river. Vishnu, who got down into the river, lost his footing and he was swept away by the strong undercurrents and eventually drowned. The students alerted locals, police and fire force. The services of fire and rescue services team from Neyyattinkara fire station were sought and the team located the body after a 30-minute search operation.