Corp health squad seizes stale food, serves notice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health squad of the city corporation seized stale food and issued a closure notice to Alauddin restaurant in Vizhinjam on Monday following an inspection. Fatima hotel, Bismi hotel, Anas hotel, and Lahar thattukada of Vizhinjam were also served notice and were asked to rectify the deficiencies found.

Earlier in the day, the squad raided an Irani restaurant at Nanthancode and found eight kilograms of banned plastic products, used oil, chapatis, green peas, boiled chicken, and beef stored in the freezer. Two kilograms of plastic were also seized from Gitanjali tiffin centre at Nanthancode.

Moon City Thalassery Dum Biryani restaurant at Medical College Circle was also found to be operating in an unhygienic manner. During a search at the K P Boys Hostel and Student Centre at Kunnukuzhy, the squad seized and destroyed stale food stored for distribution.

The squad also confiscated and destroyed rotten food from Beena hostel near NISH at Akkulam. The institutions have been given the notice to rectify the situation immediately. The tests were led by Junior Health Inspector Praveen.