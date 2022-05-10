IT honchos conned by online fraud

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An IT Engineer from Neyyattinkara and his friend from Thrissur have been duped of Rs 5.94 lakh towards hotel and airline booking in Maldives. The Bengaluru based IT engineers have been conned by Balaji Holidays India Pvt Ltd based in Tamil Nadu through online transactions. The duo later approached the cyber police.

Ajith Kumar Balakrishna, global chief human resources officer and senior executive vice-president with a leading software company decided to go to Maldives with his family and close friend Suresh Kumar, director with an MNC company. They later approached a travel agent, Aditya Jain after seeing good reviews about him in social media Ajith told TNIE that following the first payment of `2.97 lakh, the travel agent sent him the hotel booking vouchers.

“I called up the hotel and they confirmed the booking. This led me to give the remaining payment towards the flight booking. But the flight tickets he sent were fake. To cross-check, we called up the hotel again and realized that he had cancelled the hotel booking. It is true that we lost our money and people should not get cheated again by this con, Aditya Jain and the company Balaji Holidays India Pvt,” said Ajith.

Suresh approached the Cherpu police station in Thrissur and lodged a cyber complaint.