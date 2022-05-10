STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, 33, found dead in well

A 33-year-old expatriate was found dead in a well at Kattakada here on Monday.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 33-year-old expatriate was found dead in a well at Kattakada here on Monday. The deceased is Sunil Kumar, a resident of Surya Bhavan, Neeruvila, Kallambalam. According to the police, Sunil Kumar and wife Pramosha were living abroad and they recently returned to Kerala to secure their son’s school admission. 

The couple was living in Pramosha’s sister Anu’s house. On Sunday, the couple went to attend a nearby temple festival. However, by 9pm, Sunil went missing.“Prima facie, we have concluded it to be an accident. As per the local residents, Sunil returned home in an inebriated state.  His mobile phone, 
footwear and bike were found near the well. We suspect that Sunil might have sat on the edge of the well and slipped and fell into the well. However, a probe is underway” said Kiran T R, inspector of 
police, Kattakada. Sunil’s body has been handed over to relatives after an autopsy, he said.

