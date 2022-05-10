Raids are unfair, says traders’ body

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has warned of protests against the ongoing food safety raids across the state. S S Manoj, state president of the Samithi, said the authorities are harassing hotel and restaurant owners.

“The authorities are giving the wrong message to the public and propagating that all eateries are unsafe. It is adversely affecting more than 1 lakh eateries in the state. At the same time, they are turning a blind eye towards eateries which are functioning in violation of all existing norms,” said Manoj.

He said the food safety squads are collecting samples even from hygienic eateries for lab testing and deliberately trying to tarnish their image. “The samples reach the lab several hours later. By then they go stale. The samithi will never support restaurants serving unsafe food,” said Manoj.