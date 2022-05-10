Sorry state of roads sparks heated exchange at council meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting on Monday witnessed heated arguments over the pathetic condition of roads in the city that were dug up as part of Smart City project. UDF councillors Johnson Joseph and P Padmakumar raised the issue and sought an immediate meeting with officials concerned to resolve the issue.

BJP parliamentary party leader M R Gopan said that the council should take note of how much money has been spent on the project so far. Power cables could not be laid without digging up the road and the work will be completed before schools reopen, D R Anil, works standing committee chairperson, said.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said that a special council meeting would be held, if needed, to discuss the issue. The information sought by councillors will be provided at the next council meeting, she said.

The ruling council members told the meeting that the restoration of dug-up roads would be completed before June 1.

The corporation had decided to abandon 148 projects included in the last financial year. Meanwhile, members came out against the ruling council for abandoning the projects en masse. Vazhuthacaud councillor Rakhi Ravikumar was the first to come out against the governing council. LDF councillor Medayil Vikraman said that the council had reportedly abandoned the construction after stockpiling tar and metal. Citing a copy of the agreement, M R Gopan alleged that the Santhivila hospital renovation was also called off as part of the cancellation of projects.

Meanwhile, welfare standing committee chairman S Salim sought an explanation pertaining to the recommendation made by an officer to abandon the dialysis unit project at the hospital citing space constraints.

Councillors from Kalady, Karamana, Kuriathi, Palkulangara, Kottapuram, Pappanamcode, Valiyavila, Thiruvallam, Paudikonam, Nelanchira and PTP Nagar came out against the decision. The mayor directed the chairman of the standing committee on development and maintenance to submit a list of projects that should not be dropped midway.