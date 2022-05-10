Woman’s charred body found at home, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The completely burnt body of a 69-year-old woman was found near her Palappooru residence at Thiruvallam here on Monday. According to the police, the body of Nirmala was found at the banana plantation situated on her residential premises by her son and daughter-in-law around 6.30am.

It is suspected that the woman, who sold kerosene bought from PDS outlets to the public, must have set herself ablaze after dousing her body with the fuel. A large quantity of kerosene was found at her house. However, no suicide note has yet been recovered and the trigger for the extreme step is not known yet.

Forensic tests were conducted at the site where the body was found and samples were collected for further tests.

Her daughter and son-in-law told the police that the woman had been in low spirits during the last couple of days following illness. The body was shifted to the MCH for autopsy. “ Prima facie, it appears that she took her own life as she suffered from chronic ailment and might have been deeply unhappy at this. In the morning her son Renjith looked around for her and found her charred body in the banana plantation. The samples collected are being analysed at the forensic lab and a probe is on,” said Thiruvallam inspector Rahul Raveendran.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).