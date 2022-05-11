STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC bus rams closed shop, Six passengers hurt

At least six passengers suffered minor injuries when a KSRTC fast passenger bus rammed a shop near Pallichal on Tuesday.

The KSRTC bus that rammed a closed shop near Pallichal on Tuesday morning, injuring six passengers | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least six passengers suffered minor injuries when a KSRTC fast passenger bus rammed a shop near Pallichal on Tuesday. There were 22 passengers in the bus that was heading to Nagercoil from Thiruvananthapuram. The shop was closed at the time of the accident.

Five of the injured, including a woman, were given primary treatment at nearby hospitals while one person has been admitted to the medical college hospital. The accident took place around 11.20am. The speeding bus lost control while negotiating a steep curve at Paroorkuzhi and rammed the shop. Since the road was wet following rain, the driver could not stop the bus even after applying the brake.

“Six passengers suffered injuries. Of them, one person who suffered an injury on his forehead was taken to the medical college hospital. The damaged bus has been shifted to the garage at Pappanamcode,“ said Rudradas, the bus conductor. 
 

