Shashi Tharoor to open women and child ward at MHC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : MP Shashi Tharoor will inaugurate the new women and child ward at the Mental Health Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The first-of-its kind initiative was implemented by Gemini Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Ranjith Darwin, director of the firm, will hand over the building at the event on Wednesday.

Lack of infrastructure is one of the many issues plaguing the centre, which provides treatment to hundreds of mentally ill patients, even those from neighbouring states. The foundation stone was laid in November 2021 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration of the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA).

Secretary of DLSA K Vidyadharan said the ward was constructed for `13 lakh using the CSR fund of Gemini Software. MLA V K Prasanth will preside over the inaugural function. Chairman of Taluk Legal Services Committee Judge K Sanilkumar will attend the function.