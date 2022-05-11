Shop employee dies in mishap on cargo lift

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, a 54-year-old employee of a sanitaryware shop died after his head got stuck between the rail line and moving bar of a cargo lift at the shop at Ambalamukku here on Tuesday. The deceased is KG Satheesh Kumar, a resident of Lakshmi Nilayam, Chathamukku, Nemom. He was a senior employee of SKP Sanitary Wares. The Peroorkada police have registered a case pertaining to unnatural death ( Section 174) in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 1 pm when Satheesh was shifting some goods to the first floor of the shop in the cargo lift. A few minutes later, the other employees of the shop came in search of him and found that his head was stuck between the rail line and the moving bar of the lift. Soon, they alerted the fire and rescue team and they dismantled the rail line and took him out. Though he was taken to Government Hospital at Peroorkada and later to medical college hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Satheesh had been working in the shop for many years.

“It is learnt that when the lift moved he might have collapsed into the rail line. When the lift moved, his head might have got stuck between the lift and the rail line. The exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem examination to be held on Wednesday, “ said Rakesh S V, Peroorkada sub-inspector of police. Satheesh Kumar leaves behind wife Anija and a 15-year-old daughter.