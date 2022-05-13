STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayurveda College students boycott model exam

Earlier an anti-ragging committee of the college found two final-year students’ involvement in ragging in the men’s hostel and suspended them till the proceedings are completed.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:55 AM

Exam

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Final-year students of Government Ayurveda College here boycotted the model exam en masse on Thursday demanding that two students suspended for ragging should be allowed to write the exam.

It led to an altercation between faculty members and students as the former decided not to reschedule the exam. The college authorities have decided to hold a meeting of heads of departments on Friday to discuss the issue. They have already decided to postpone Friday’s exam to Monday.

Earlier an anti-ragging committee of the college found two final-year students’ involvement in ragging in the men’s hostel and suspended them till the proceedings are completed.“We could not register a case as there was no written complaint from the victim.

There are attempts to settle the issue between students,” said Bipin, station house officer and a member of the anti-ragging committee of the college.The college authorities denied any link between exam boycott and suspension of students.“It is a model exam conducted ahead of the university exam. We can always fix a date for the suspended students to write the model exam,” said a faculty member.

