Cop caught copying in exam to face action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Anil Kant has sought departmental inquiry against police inspector Adarsh, who had allegedly copied during the course of his LLB examination held at Kerala Law Academy. Adarsh is working as an inspector at the Police Training College. The DGP has sought a report from college principal K L John Kutty.
