STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cute littlel otter pups make a splash at Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Three otter pups have emerged as the new stars of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Otter pups at the city zoo playing with their parents

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three otter pups have emerged as the new stars of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo. The cute little ones, who were in their holt for about 45 day, have now started frolicking with their doting parents in a water enclosure. “Swimming lessons are on,” says senior veterinary surgeon Jacob Alexander, adding that the pups would stay with their parents for close to a year. 

In 2013, the zoo got a male otter (boar). A family at Pallichal in Balaramapuram spotted him near their house and alerted popular snake-catcher Vava Suresh. Thanks to quite a nasty rescue mission -- in which Suresh ended up with about 200 bite marks on his hands -- the boar finally landed at the zoo. 
The guy led a solitary life till 2016, when he finally got a female partner (sow). Officials are elated that couple has finally succeeded in breeding. 

Dr Alexander tells TNIE that the pups hardly came out of the holt initially, except for rare sneaking out under the cover of darkness. Now, they are slowly readying for life lessons, he adds. “The pups are yet to eat fish on their own. So their parents regurgitate fish and feed them,” he says. “Their staple diet is freshwater fish, especially tilapia. We add supplements such as vitamins for their better growth and immunity.” 

With the addition of the three pups, the otter population in the zoo has gone up to seven. Another boar and sow were brought in recently.  Otters are in great demand for exchange among Indian zoos, as their breeding rate is low. The Thiruvananthapuram zoo authorities plan to exchange otters with rare animals from other zoos, once the population here reaches a considerable size. Elaborate pools are being created for the otters to breed, says officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram zoo
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp