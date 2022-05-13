STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cute little otter pups make a splash at Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Three otter pups have emerged as the new stars of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Otter pups at the city zoo playing with their parents

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three otter pups have emerged as the new stars of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo. The cute little ones, who were in their holt for about 45 day, have now started frolicking with their doting parents in a water enclosure. “Swimming lessons are on,” says senior veterinary surgeon Jacob Alexander, adding that the pups would stay with their parents for close to a year. 

In 2013, the zoo got a male otter (boar). A family at Pallichal in Balaramapuram spotted him near their house and alerted popular snake-catcher Vava Suresh. Thanks to quite a nasty rescue mission -- in which Suresh ended up with about 200 bite marks on his hands -- the boar finally landed at the zoo. 
The guy led a solitary life till 2016, when he finally got a female partner (sow). Officials are elated that couple has finally succeeded in breeding. 

Dr Alexander tells TNIE that the pups hardly came out of the holt initially, except for rare sneaking out under the cover of darkness. Now, they are slowly readying for life lessons, he adds. “The pups are yet to eat fish on their own. So their parents regurgitate fish and feed them,” he says. “Their staple diet is freshwater fish, especially tilapia. We add supplements such as vitamins for their better growth and immunity.” 

With the addition of the three pups, the otter population in the zoo has gone up to seven. Another boar and sow were brought in recently.  Otters are in great demand for exchange among Indian zoos, as their breeding rate is low. The Thiruvananthapuram zoo authorities plan to exchange otters with rare animals from other zoos, once the population here reaches a considerable size. Elaborate pools are being created for the otters to breed, says officials.

