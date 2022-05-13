Kodinada-Vazhimukku stretch land acquisition to wrap up in 3 months

Krishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Land acquisition of the 1.5-km-long stretch from Kodinada near Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku in the capital, as part of the four-laning of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road, is likely to be completed within three months, a top revenue officer has told TNIE. The proceedings had come to a standstill after landowners raised disputes.

In a recent meeting, District Collector Navjot Khosa instructed revenue officials to wrap up all initial revenue proceedings of the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package and submit the documents within 15 days. Khosa also asked the officials to update her of all land acquisition related developments in the next meeting on May 27.

The revenue official said the process of evaluating the R&R package before disbursing compensation for the western side of the stretch is over and objections raised by some land owners heard. The R&R package for the eastern side was in progress and would be completed as soon as possible.

“There is no delay any more. We have been given an ultimatum and all proceedings related to the R&R package as well as the objections will be completed within 15 days. After that, we need to start land valuation which will take some time. Survey proceedings of a 500-metre area near Vazhimukku are also on. We expect to hand over the land to Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) within three months. Then, KRFB will float a tender for the construction,” said the officer. Meanwhile, the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road Development Action Council, which has been protesting against the delay in implementing the project, demanded that the government intervene and ensure speedy completion of land acquisition and also provide fair compensation to landowners.

“The fair value was fixed five years ago. However, the government is yet to provide compensation. We suspect a nexus between the government and some vested interests,” alleged an action council member.

As per the present alignment, land will be acquired through the Old Rajapatha road situated near Thykkapalli mosque. Revenue officials said there will be minimal land acquisition on the 300-m-long Old Rajapatha stretch as most of the land is already in the state’s possession. Only a small portion of land needs to be acquired from private owners.

The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd completed the work in two years. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has earmarked `162 crore for the second phase. The state government had recently accorded sanction to the draft alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch as part of the second phase of highway development.