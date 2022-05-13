STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kodinada-Vazhimukku stretch land acquisition to wrap up in 3 months

Rehabilitation & resettlement package for the eastern side to be completed soon
 

Published: 13th May 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

NH national highway, NHAI

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Land acquisition of the 1.5-km-long stretch from Kodinada near Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku in the capital, as part of the four-laning of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road, is likely to be completed within three months, a top revenue officer has told TNIE. The proceedings had come to a standstill after landowners raised disputes. 

In a recent meeting, District Collector Navjot Khosa instructed revenue officials to wrap up all initial revenue proceedings of the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package and submit the documents within 15 days. Khosa also asked the officials to update her of all land acquisition related developments in the next meeting on May 27.  

The revenue official said the process of evaluating the R&R package before disbursing compensation for the western side of the stretch is over and objections raised by some land owners heard. The R&R package for the eastern side was in progress and would be completed as soon as possible.

“There is no delay any more. We have been given an ultimatum and all proceedings related to the R&R package as well as the objections will be completed within 15 days. After that, we need to start land valuation which will take some time. Survey proceedings of a 500-metre area near Vazhimukku are also on. We expect to hand over the land to Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) within three months. Then, KRFB will float a tender for the construction,” said the officer. Meanwhile, the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road Development Action Council, which has been protesting against the delay in implementing the project, demanded that the government intervene and ensure speedy completion of land acquisition and also provide fair compensation to landowners.

“The fair value was fixed five years ago. However, the government is yet to provide compensation. We suspect a nexus between the government and some vested interests,” alleged an action council member. 

Alignment
As per the present alignment, land will be acquired through the Old Rajapatha road situated near Thykkapalli mosque. Revenue officials said there will be minimal land acquisition on the 300-m-long Old Rajapatha stretch as most of the land is already in the state’s possession. Only a small portion of land needs to be acquired from private owners. 

The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd completed the work in two years. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has earmarked `162 crore for the second phase. The state government had recently accorded sanction to the draft alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch as part of the second phase of highway development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Land acquisition
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp