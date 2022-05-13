Trash at Varkala raises stink

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Varkala cliff, known informally to many as the Goa of Kerala, is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the state. But it has now turned into a waste dump yard, due to a lack of proper waste management and a scientific drainage system. The beach, which is visited by lakhs of foreign and domestic tourists every year, is littered with plastic. This sewage ends up on Papanasam beach, causing heavy pollution.

At a time when the tourism department is aggressively marketing Kerala as a global tourist destination by spending crores of rupees, Varkala is being neglected. The department has taken no efforts to revive it. Varkala cliff has more than 500 establishments including homestays, restaurants and resorts.

Most resort and restaurant owners pump wastewater directly to the beach at least once or twice a week. Tourists and visitors arriving at Varkala to enjoy sunrise and sunset have to wade through heaps of garbage. The tourism department and Varkala municipality are turning a blind eye toward the blatant violation.

“There is no regular waste collection. There are no dustbins either. We hardly have foreign tourists now. Most domestic travellers come from Tamil Nadu and northern India. The municipality and tourism department refuse to clean up the cliff. During weekends, the area experiences a heavy rush. Visitors usually litter the waste along the pathway due to lack of dustbins,” said Rajeev (name changed), a restaurant owner on the cliff.

A restaurant employee dumps waste

from the cliff onto the Varkala beach

Effluent treatment

The cliff has around 60 restaurants and all of them need to dispose of wastewater and garbage. Joint secretary of Varkala Tourism Development Association Lenin R said the demand for a proper drainage system is long-pending.

“The municipality collects Rs 4,000 monthly for waste collection from shops and establishments. But only one section of merchants have signed up for this,” said Lenin. He added that the crowding of shops on the cliff is yet another hindrance to waste disposal.

“A new drainage network should be laid to channel the sewage. Varkala is the only tourist destination in Kerala which can offer nightlife and other activities with tourism potential. Unfortunately, the authorities are neglecting it,” he added.

Tourism department installs CCTV cameras

Varkala MLA V Joy said that the tourism department has installed sophisticated CCTVs to improve the safety of the tourists and to prevent the dumping of waste. “The municipality needs to step up measures to improve waste management at Varkala,” he said.

“Source level waste management is the current state policy. Disposing of waste scientifically should be the responsibility of the restaurants, shops and establishments. We will take strict action against violators,” added Joy.

A meeting of traders, municipality authorities and police will be held soon, he said. “We will be handing over the CCTV cameras to the state police. They will identify violators and take strict actions to curb such illicit dumping,” said Joy.

Bad to worse

According to local traders, the waste management situation has been deteriorating in the last three years. “It was much better before the pandemic outbreak. The cliff doesn’t even have toilets and a few that were built lack water connection. This exposes the inefficiency of the system. The government should find a way to supervise these things,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to Varkala Tourism Development Association.