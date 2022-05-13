STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trash at Varkala raises stink

One of Kerala’s most sought-after tourist destinations is plagued by illicit waste-dumping and littering

Published: 13th May 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A tourist clicks a selfie at Papanasam beach. The area has become a dumping yard for sewage and plastic litter

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Varkala cliff, known informally to many as the Goa of Kerala, is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the state. But it has now turned into a waste dump yard, due to a lack of proper waste management and a scientific drainage system. The beach, which is visited by lakhs of foreign and domestic tourists every year,  is littered with plastic. This sewage ends up on Papanasam beach, causing heavy pollution. 

At a time when the tourism department is aggressively marketing Kerala as a global tourist destination by spending crores of rupees, Varkala is being neglected. The department has taken no efforts to revive it. Varkala cliff has more than 500 establishments including homestays, restaurants and resorts. 

Most resort and restaurant owners pump wastewater directly to the beach at least once or twice a week. Tourists and visitors arriving at Varkala to enjoy sunrise and sunset have to wade through heaps of garbage. The tourism department and Varkala municipality are turning a blind eye toward the blatant violation.

“There is no regular waste collection. There are no dustbins either. We hardly have foreign tourists now. Most domestic travellers come from Tamil Nadu and northern India. The municipality and tourism department refuse to clean up the cliff. During weekends, the area experiences a heavy rush. Visitors usually litter the waste along the pathway due to lack of dustbins,” said Rajeev (name changed), a restaurant owner on the cliff. 

A restaurant employee dumps waste
from the cliff onto the Varkala beach

Effluent treatment
The cliff has around 60 restaurants and all of them need to dispose of wastewater and garbage. Joint secretary of Varkala Tourism Development Association Lenin R said the demand for a proper drainage system is long-pending. 

“The municipality collects Rs 4,000 monthly for waste collection from shops and establishments. But only one section of merchants have signed up for this,” said Lenin. He added that the crowding of shops on the cliff is yet another hindrance to waste disposal. 

“A new drainage network should be laid to channel the sewage. Varkala is the only tourist destination in Kerala which can offer nightlife and other activities with tourism potential. Unfortunately, the authorities are neglecting it,” he added. 

Tourism department installs CCTV cameras
Varkala MLA V Joy said that the tourism department has installed sophisticated CCTVs to improve the safety of the tourists and to prevent the dumping of waste. “The municipality needs to step up measures to improve waste management at Varkala,” he said.  

“Source level waste management is the current state policy. Disposing of waste scientifically should be the responsibility of the restaurants, shops and establishments. We will take strict action against violators,” added Joy. 

A meeting of traders, municipality authorities and police will be held soon, he said. “We will be handing over the CCTV cameras to the state police. They will identify violators and take strict actions to curb such illicit dumping,” said Joy. 

Bad to worse
According to local traders, the waste management situation has been deteriorating in the last three years.  “It was much better before the pandemic outbreak. The cliff doesn’t even have toilets and a few that were built lack water connection. This exposes the inefficiency of the system. The government should find a way to supervise these things,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to Varkala Tourism Development Association. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varkala waste management
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp