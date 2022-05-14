Food inspection: 33 eateries sealed on Friday, inspections to continue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crackdown on eateries and juice shops launched by the food safety department following food poisoning incidents and the death of a teenager after consuming stale shawarma in Kasaragod continues in the state. On Friday around 33 restaurants were sealed by the special squads for various violations, including hygiene issues and for not having food safety licence and registration.

During the past 12 days, food safety authorities conducted around 2,875 inspections and 117 eateries were sealed for not maintaining hygiene and 147 eateries were sealed for not having food safety licence/registration. During the inspections, around 366.5 kg of unhygienic meat and fish was seized and destroyed by special squads.

On Tuesday, special squads carried out inspections at 98 juice shops and issued rectification notices to five shops. The squads seized and destroyed unsafe milk and stale fruits from shops. Till date, the squads have inspected 419 juice shops and initiated action against 39 shops. Commissioner of food safety V R Vinod told TNIE that the special drives will continue in the coming days.