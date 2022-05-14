STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shop staff, trade union members clash at Killi

Unions forcefully demand work, stage protest; shop staff break chairs of protesters

Published: 14th May 2022 07:21 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed in front of a shop at Killi near Kattakada after the members of joint trade unions and staff of the shop clashed over loading activities on Friday. The police have registered a case under Section 143 ( Unlawful assembly) and Section 147 ( Rioting) against both the parties. The issues between the employees of SK enterprises and the trade union members began 19 days ago, on the opening day of the shop. 

According to the police, the trade union members approached shop owner Sudarshanan to unload materials for the shop. However, Sudarshanan did not entertain them as he had five staffers to help. “Though the trade union members protested, the shop owner stayed adamant. The union members then started a protest in front of the shop. On Friday, some of the employees of SK enterprises allegedly broke the chairs kept at the protest venue, leading to a scuffle betwe en them. However, we rushed to the spot and dispersed the protesters. A case has been registered against both the parties,” said Kiran T R, Kattakada inspector of police.

According to Sudarshanan, who is also a quarry owner, and his son Surjith, headload workers of various trade unions are threatening them and are not allowing his employees to do the work. “The shop was inaugurated 19 days ago and it has not become functional yet because of the protest. The union members demanded Rs15,000 for unloading the pipes, but I resisted,” said Sudarshanan.

On Wednesday, the union members damaged Sudarshanan’s vehicle and a case was registered against them. “Despite a court order and police protection, the union members attacked us and broke the glass of my vehicle,” Sudarshanan told reporters. Sudarshanan has now decided to approach the High Court seeking protection and evicting the protesters in front of his shop. Meanwhile, the trade unions have decided to continue their protest.

