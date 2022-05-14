STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We Grow to hold beach cleaning drive at Veli

Merin Jacob, trustee of We Grow Forest Foundation said it is the third time they are launching such a clean up drive at Veli.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:21 AM

Volunteers with sacks of garbage at Veli beach during a cleaning drive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To curb litter and plastic pollution, We Grow Forest Foundation, along with UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) and GPML (Global Partnership on Marine Litter), will launch a cleanup drive at Veli Beach on Saturday. Around 100 volunteers are expected to take part in the drive, which will be held from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. 

Merin Jacob, trustee of We Grow Forest Foundation said it is the third time they are launching such a clean up drive at Veli. “NSS and banking associations are also taking part in the drive. Next month, we are planning to install more dustbins at the beach with the help of the corporation,” she said. 

The footfall at Veli beach increased in the recent years. Due to lack of dustbins and awareness among the public, plastic waste and garbage are mounting at the beach. “We launched the drive in March and collected around 20 sacks of waste. We will run the drive for a whole year,” she added. 

For more details, contact: 9778411911, 9778411811

