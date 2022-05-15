STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Camera rolls for KSFDC’s first film under SC/ST directors’ project

The film directed by journalist turned filmmaker V S Sanoj was selected by KSFDC from the 79 entries it received as part of the project launched last year. 

Published: 15th May 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Minister K Radhakrishnan performing the switch-on for the first film produced by KSFDC as part of the state government’s project for filmmakers from SC/ST communities, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After launching the women empowerment filmmaking project, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is on another path-breaking initiative to support the aspiring filmmakers from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities. The Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K Radhakrishnan on Friday performed the switch-on ceremony of the film ‘Ariku’, the first film under the SC/ST directors’ project produced by KSFDC, at Kalabhavan theatre in the capital city. 

The film directed by journalist turned filmmaker V S Sanoj was selected by KSFDC from the 79 entries it received as part of the project launched last year.  Welcoming the initiative, Radhakrishnan noted it as a pioneering project and one that should not be limited to the tinsel industry alone. Calling for collective efforts to bring talents from the backward classes to the mainstream by giving opportunities, the minister added that the collaboration of the government and the society is vital in fulfilling this responsibility. He said that the project will inspire more talents to come forward.

“People from backward communities often fail to get sufficient financial support for their progress. By providing funds for filmmaking, the government is fulfilling its responsibility to support talented youngsters to excel in their chosen field,” he said. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan inaugurated the function and said the government will explore the possibility of supporting the film projects of two men and women directors each from SC/ST communities every year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSFDC SC/ST
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp