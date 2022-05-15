Camera rolls for KSFDC’s first film under SC/ST directors’ project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After launching the women empowerment filmmaking project, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is on another path-breaking initiative to support the aspiring filmmakers from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities. The Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K Radhakrishnan on Friday performed the switch-on ceremony of the film ‘Ariku’, the first film under the SC/ST directors’ project produced by KSFDC, at Kalabhavan theatre in the capital city.

The film directed by journalist turned filmmaker V S Sanoj was selected by KSFDC from the 79 entries it received as part of the project launched last year. Welcoming the initiative, Radhakrishnan noted it as a pioneering project and one that should not be limited to the tinsel industry alone. Calling for collective efforts to bring talents from the backward classes to the mainstream by giving opportunities, the minister added that the collaboration of the government and the society is vital in fulfilling this responsibility. He said that the project will inspire more talents to come forward.

“People from backward communities often fail to get sufficient financial support for their progress. By providing funds for filmmaking, the government is fulfilling its responsibility to support talented youngsters to excel in their chosen field,” he said. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan inaugurated the function and said the government will explore the possibility of supporting the film projects of two men and women directors each from SC/ST communities every year.