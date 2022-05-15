STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kudumbashree silver jubilee celebrations

The state government has announced one-year-long celebrations to mark the silver jubilee of the Kudumbashree women’s network for poverty eradication and women empowerment.

Published: 15th May 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree workers.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced one-year-long celebrations to mark the silver jubilee of the Kudumbashree women’s network for poverty eradication and women empowerment. “Started on 17 May 1998, the Kudumbashree movement has 45 lakh members at present. It played an important role in the financial empowerment of women,” said the Minister for local self-government and chairman of Kudumbashree’s governing body MV Govindan here on Saturday. An international seminar will be conducted with the participation of people who have done studies on the mission. 

There will be programmes for improving women’s participation in different sectors of work, development of micro forests, gender studies, fellowship programmes, Kudumbashree seminars at colleges etc. The programme will also honour prominent members of the mission.

There are plans to document the history of Kudumbashree and also to hold an arts festival. Govindan will inaugurate the state-level celebrations at Girideepam convention centre, Nalanchira, on May 17. Kadakampally Surendran will preside over.

