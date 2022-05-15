STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man gets 5-year jail for sexually exploiting boy

Special Public Prosecutor M Muhasin appeared for the prosecution. Judge T P Prabhash Lal pronounced the judgment. 

Published: 15th May 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attingal Pocso court on Saturday sentenced a man who sexually exploited an 11-year-old boy to five-year imprisonment, and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional three months in jail.

The convicted is Babu. The incident took place in 2015, and a case was registered at Kallambalam police after the boy revealed the incident to his mother. Special Public Prosecutor M Muhasin appeared for the prosecution. Judge T P Prabhash Lal pronounced the judgment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp