Man gets 5-year jail for sexually exploiting boy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attingal Pocso court on Saturday sentenced a man who sexually exploited an 11-year-old boy to five-year imprisonment, and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional three months in jail.

The convicted is Babu. The incident took place in 2015, and a case was registered at Kallambalam police after the boy revealed the incident to his mother. Special Public Prosecutor M Muhasin appeared for the prosecution. Judge T P Prabhash Lal pronounced the judgment.