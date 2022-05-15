Youth held for bid to molest woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ayiroor police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly trying to grope and attack a woman while she was inside an ATM counter. The arrested is Sreerag, a resident of Elakamon, Varkala. According to the police, the incident took place on May 8 when the 29-year-old woman, who is a native of Varkala, entered an SBI ATM.

The suspect barged into the counter and tried to sexually assault her. As per her complaint, the suspect tried to grope her several times. The police verified the CCTV footage in the counter, and it was found that the suspect was wearing a helmet. They confirmed his identity through the details of his vehicle’s registration number, and was taken into custody.