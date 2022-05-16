Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen from Vizhinjam after their fishing boat was stranded in the rough sea on Sunday. The fishermen, Mohammed Haneefa, 57, Anwar, 43 and Meera Sahib, 52, were stranded after their boat Shajeera was caught in the waves.

The Coast Guard sprung into action following a call for assistance from the district disaster management cell at around 6.45am. Coast Guard’s interceptor boat commanded by Assistant Commandant Ramandeep Singh located the boat at 8.10 am, reportedly near Thengapattanam in Tamil Nadu.

The crew of the fishing boat St Nicholas also supported the Coast Guard team in the rescue. The fishermen were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel and brought back to Vizhinjam. Adani Vizhinjam Port pilot boats Dolphin 41 and Amrut 55 were also pressed into service to search for the fishermen following a request from the Coastal police.