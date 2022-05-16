STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen 

The Coast Guard sprung into action following a call for assistance from the district disaster management cell at around 6.45am.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Coast Guard team with the fishermen who were rescued from the rough sea off Thengapattanam in Tamil Nadu on Sunday | Special Arrangement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen from Vizhinjam after their fishing boat was stranded in the rough sea on Sunday. The fishermen, Mohammed Haneefa, 57, Anwar, 43 and Meera Sahib, 52, were stranded after their boat Shajeera was caught in the waves. 

The Coast Guard sprung into action following a call for assistance from the district disaster management cell at around 6.45am. Coast Guard’s interceptor boat commanded by Assistant Commandant Ramandeep Singh located the boat at 8.10 am, reportedly near Thengapattanam in Tamil Nadu.  

The crew of the fishing boat St Nicholas also supported the Coast Guard team in the rescue. The fishermen were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel and brought back to Vizhinjam. Adani Vizhinjam Port pilot boats Dolphin 41 and Amrut 55 were also pressed into service to search for the fishermen following a request from the Coastal police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coast Guard Coast Guard rescues fishermen
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp