Two killed in separate road accidents in Thiruvananthapuram

Two youths were killed in separate road accidents at Neyyattinkara and Balaramapuram on Sunday. 

Published: 16th May 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Two youths were killed in separate road accidents at Neyyattinkara and Balaramapuram on Sunday. Vinosh, 32, of Tharayil House, Edamanassery, Kollam, was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck at Kannaravila near Nellimoodu.

Neyyattinkara police said the accident took place around 11am when Vinosh, an air force officer, was returning home after attending an NCC camp at Nellimoodu. While returning, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lorry which was coming from opposite side. 

Though he was taken to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved. Vinosh’s body was handed over to relatives. In another accident, Lijeesh, 29 of Putravilakam, near Nellivila who was returning after attending a marriage function died after his two-wheeler hit the rear side of a truck parked on the road. As the road was poorly-lit, Lijeesh was unable to see the parked vehicle. 

Though the Balaramapuram police with the help of some local residents rushed him to a hospital, his life could not be saved. The body of Lijeesh was later handed over to relatives.

