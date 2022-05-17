Amid rain threat, Thiruvananthapuram district in flood-prevention mode

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The threat of flash floods is looming large over the capital with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain across the state. Intermittent heavy showers have already left residents in hilly and low-lying areas worried about flood and landslide. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has identified around 60 vulnerable spots prone to rain-related calamities in the urban areas.

According to officials, work is progressing at 45 of the 60 locations but sudden rain is adversely affecting flood mitigation efforts planned to be completed before the onset of the monsoon season. In view of the adverse weather forecast, DDMA has assigned a deputy collector for every taluk in the district.

“We have formed taluk-level rapid response teams and a meeting has been convened with the authorities to identify relief camps and make necessary arrangements to deal with any emergency. We will shift people residing in landslide-prone areas to camps when there is an orange alert. As of now, we have nothing to worry about,” said a DDMA official.

The desilting of four rivers is progressing at a fast pace, the official pointed out. “The work in Mamam and Karamana rivers have been completed. As on Sunday, 85% work in Neyyar and around 65% work in Vamanapuram has been completed.” DDMA has directed the authorities to increase the cleaning frequency of the Amayizhanchan Canal.

The widespread damage caused at Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram following heavy rain

“Waste dumping is rampant in the canal. We have directed the irrigation department to carry out cleaning activities every week,” the official said. Enchakkal, Jagathy, Anayara, Karamana, Poojappura and Muttathara are some of the places that faced flooding during the recent heavy rain. A senior official with the city corporation said that flood mitigation work is progressing in many places with the cooperation of various departments including PWD and NHAI.

“We didn’t get as much heavy rain as other districts. Yet, certain low-lying areas faced flash floods. Otherwise, no major rain-related incident has happened till now,” said the official. The civic body has taken up several projects, ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 2 crore, in areas prone to flooding, the official said.“We are facing a fund crunch to take up some of the work. We have decided to include them in the plan fund.”Many low-lying residential areas are facing flood because the houses have been constructed after filling the compound and hence rainwater gets blocked in pocket roads.

“This is an emerging issue. After the 2018 flood, people are constructing houses in an elevated manner causing further flooding. There is no way for the rainwater to drain and we have to pump the water out manually,” the official added. People in distress can contact on control room numbers 101, 0471-2333101 and 1077