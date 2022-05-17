College teachers irked by implementation of Centre’s enhanced DA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of college teaches is on the warpath over the state government’s ‘selective’ implementation of the Centre’s enhanced Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees.

In a recent order, the state Finance Department hiked the DA for IAS, IPS and IFS officers from 31% to 34% of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022 after the Union Government enhanced the rate in March this year.

College teachers in the state say they are eligible for the DA hike prescribed by the Centre as they come under the University Grants Commission (UGC) scheme. However, they have not been given the enhanced DA for the last three years.

“Since 2019, college teachers are being paid DA that amounts to 17% of the basic pay. The state government’s decision to withhold the enhanced DA, that is currently double the rate three years ago, is reprehensible,” said T Mohammed Ali, state president of pro-UDF Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA).

While the pay of state government employees are revised every five years, the salary of college teachers are revised only once every 10 years. However, the revised benefits reach the college teachers after around 15 years, he pointed out.

“A peculiar situation exists in the state where IAS officers issue orders enhancing DA selectively for civil servants, excluding other eligible categories of employees,” said Premachandran Keezhoth, general secretary, KPCTA. He added that the recent order goes on to prove that decisions are being taken by the bureaucracy with ministers having no control over their respective departments.

Teachers to agitate

College teachers under KPCTA will stage a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday demanding immediate disbursal of enhanced DA. If the government does not relent, the teachers’ association will take legal recourse, KPCTA leaders said.