Kerala tour of Indian Gramolsavam concludes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cultural extravaganza, Indian Gramolsavam, concluded at Guru Gopinath Natanagramam theatre recently. The event was organised by the Guru Gopinath Natanagramam in association with Bharat Bhavan, South Zone Cultural Center.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the gathering as part of the event. Natanagramam vice-chairman Karamana Hari presided over the function. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon and Kalaimamani Gopikavarma were the special guests. Artists from states like Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat also performed at the event.