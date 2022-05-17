Kowdiar Children’s park work hits roadblock

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

The children’s park at Kowdiar closed its gates to the public around a year back for renovation. However, according to officials, the park is unlikely to open any time soon. Officials say the work has been stalled owing to a fund crunch.

“Owing to the pandemic and the lockdowns, children have been stuck at home for the past two years. Kowdiar park used to be my children’s hangout spot. They spent every evening there. But the park has been shut down for renovation for more than a year. Another park in front of the Raj Bhavan is also closed. A large section of the people reside in highrises and they have no breathing space, especially children,” said Nisanth S, a local resident.

“The only other park in the locality is the children’s park inside the Museum premises, which is crowded most of the time,” he added. Kowdiar ward councillor Sathi Kumar S said the construction activities using the allotted funds have been completed.

“More funds are needed to complete the project. The construction work of the park kicked off immediately after the new council was sworn in. However, it continues to drag on,” said Sathi. According to corporation officials, the delay is because of changes added to the original proposal, which escalated the cost.

“The original project cost Rs 30 lakh, of which Rs 10 lakh was used for procuring play equipment. Later, the plan changed to renovate the park on the same lines as Vivekananda Park at Kowdiar. It was decided that both the parks should have visible resemblance.

Hence, the cost went up. We need Rs 25 lakh more to complete the project,” said a senior official of the engineering wing. “We will be able to complete the project this year,” the official added.