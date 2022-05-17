KSEB gets offers from five firms to operate seaplanes, copters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEBL which had sought expressions of interest (EoIs) on April 6 from aviation service providers to operate amphibious float plane and/or helicopter services between the boards dams and reservoirs have got excellent feedback. Enhance Aviation Services LLP, Chipsan Aviation Private Limited, Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd, Kairali Aviation (P) Ltd and Guardian Aviation Inc which have prior experience have come forward to operate sea planes and helicopter services.

The board is considering the operators who have the requisite permissions and licences on the basis of the landing fees offered. The expert committee meeting convened on May 12 at KSEBL examined the five EoIs received from the providers.

In the media release, board officials said as float planes, Cessna 208, Amphibian-Daher and Kodiak 100, and in the helicopter category, Air Bus H135 and Bell 407 will be used. Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd has offered the highest landing fee in the seaplane category, while Chipsan Aviation Private Limited has offered the highest landing fee of Rs 20,000 in the helicopter category.

The expert committee has also decided to give permission to the board to grant landing rights to the other firm if they meet the eligibility criteria and offer the matching landing fees after scrutinising the EoIs.