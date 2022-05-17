NISH silver jubilee: Four new initiatives to be launched today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) will launch four new initiatives as the institution celebrates its 25th year of inception on Tuesday. A centre for research in communication sciences, barrier-free environment, sensory park and a scientific research cell for the differently-abled are the new initiatives to be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the NISH campus in Aakkulam at 11.30 am.

At a function to be presided over by Social Justice Minister R Bindu, the Chief Minister will also launch an accessible book for the differently-abled. Lakshmi and Parvathy, twin sisters and former students of NISH’s early intervention programme, who cleared the Indian Engineering Services (IES) will be honoured on the occasion.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Kazhakkottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Principal Secretary (Social Justice) Rani George and Director (Social Justice) M Anjana will be present at the event.

Centre for Research In Communication Sciences

The Centre has been set up with the aim of creating the right environment for improving the living standards of differently-abled persons and to achieve an exemplary transformation in research.

Equipping people with communication disorders to give active contributions to society, developing treatment methods for various communication disorders and to evaluate its progress are also among the other aims.

Sensory park

A special system for the education devised for children facing physical and mental challenges. Improving mobility through environment friendly games and procuring latest equipment to hasten the mental and social growth have been included under this initiative.

Keeping in mind the safety of differently-abled children, the sensory park has been designed to enhance its accessibility for children between the age of two to 12 years. It is part of the Comprehensive Care Centre for Children with Neuro Developmental Disorders (CCCND) being implemented by NISH in association with Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology and Federal Bank.

Differently-abled scientific research cell

The newly formed cell will function in an advisory role for all initiatives being carried out for differently-abled people in the state. The role of the cell will include framing of guidelines to ensure quality standards in BUDS schools, BUDS centres, special schools and other centres providing services to the differently-abled.

It will also decide the needs of differently-abled employees while carrying out tasks assigned by various government departments. The cell will also assist the expert committee formed to implement 4% reservation for PWDs in jobs.

Accessible books

Story books that can be accessed by people with various disabilities will be brought out. Three such books have been brought out with the assistance of the social justice department. The books also include videos narrating stories in Malayalam and in sign language.

Barrier-free environment

The Union Department of Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities had allocated Rs 1.49 crore to NISH to make three buildings of the institution as barrier free. The amount was used to create barrier free facilities in the buildings named Thejas, Dhyan and Amrut. Using a portion of the financial assistance, assistive technology-enabled equipment were procured in NISH library.