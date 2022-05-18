Assistive health tech in all dists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A National Centre for Assistive Health Technology will be set up at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), at Akkulam as a major facility to empower the differently-abled, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the premier institute that has made outstanding contributions to the empowerment of differently-abled people, the Chief Minister said the service of the National Centre for Assistive Health Technology will also be extended to all districts. Such a state-of-the-art facility will also help step up awareness among the differently-abled about assistive technology, which is vital to help them lead a normal life, he said.

Emphasising the need to give special care to the differently-abled in the post-pandemic period, the Chief Minister said public spaces including offices, institutions and tourist destinations will have to become differently-abled-friendly to transform Kerala into a barrier-free state. He added that around Rs 600 crore worth of projects have been envisaged to make Kerala a barrier-free state.

The Chief Minister launched the state’s first Centre for Research in Communication Sciences (CRCS), the sensory park ‘Safal Sensorium’ and a Scientific Research Cell for the differently-abled, besides declaring part of the NISH campus as a barrier-free environment campus.

Noting that the government is duty-bound to bring the differently-abled to the mainstream of society, the Chief Minister said the service of the Early Intervention Centre will be made available across the state for the benefit of hearing-impaired kids. The state’s first bilingual school for the deaf and hearing-impaired individuals will start functioning soon. He also released the ‘Accessible Book’ for the differently-abled and felicitated Lekshmi and Parvathy, alumni of NISH, who secured high ranks in the Indian Engineering Service (IES) exam.

Pinarayi Vijayan recalled that the government had announced a network of showrooms that sell modern devices for the differently-abled, and projects like Sahajeevanam and Anuyathra in the budget. “The government will take the initiative to equip NISH with modern facilities. Around Rs 18.93 crore has been allotted to NISH to launch higher education foundation and neurodevelopment science programme,” he added.

Minister for Social Justice and Higher Education R Bindu presided over the function. Bindu said the government is exploring the possibility of elevating NISH to the status of a university by coalescing it with the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation(NIPMER) located at Irinjalakuda in the Thrissur district.

The Social Justice Department has plans to conduct an international symposium on the issues of differently-abled and ways to make them self-reliant. Three assistive villages, where differently-abled can live in groups, will be set up this year, the Minister added. Kazhakootam MLA Kadakampally Surendran, Mayor Arya Rajendran and Kulathoor ward councillor Naja B were also present at the event.

