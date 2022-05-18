Cooperation Minister Vasavan to inaugurate e-office programme today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan will inaugurate the total e-office programme in the Cooperation Department and the online examination system of the Kerala Cooperative Service Examination Board on Wednesday.

Both the initiatives are part of the 100-day programmes of the government. A total of 172 offices under the Cooperation Department will become part of the e-office. Earlier, the cooperative registrar’s office, audit directorate, district joint registrar offices and eight joint audit director offices were shifted to the e-office system.

The e-office is expected to speed up file movement and reduce the use of paper. The online examination system will speed up recruitment to primary agricultural credit societies, urban cooperative banks and Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank.

Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the inaugural function at the Jawahar Sahakarana Bhavan auditorium. Cooperation secretary Mini Antony will welcome the gathering and cooperative registrar Adeela Abdulla will present the report.