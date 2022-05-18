STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Report spurs cleaning drive at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram

There were complaints from tourists and traders that the sanitation workers deployed by the Varkala Municipality and Tourism authorities were not carrying out cleaning activities properly.

Published: 18th May 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers remove accumulated waste at Papanasam beach Varkala as part of a cleaning drive |B P Deepu

Sanitation workers remove accumulated waste at Papanasam beach Varkala as part of a cleaning drive |B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   Following a report by TNIE on the sorry state of the iconic Varkala cliff and its famed beach, the authorities have swung into action and taken steps to clean the premises littered with plastic and other waste. 

There were complaints from tourists and traders that the sanitation workers deployed by the Varkala Municipality and Tourism authorities were not carrying out cleaning activities properly.  TNIE published a report on May 13 exposing the poor upkeep of the destination visited by lakhs of foreign and domestic tourists every year. 

TNIE noticed that tonnes of sewage waste was being released to the Papanasam beach everyday. Varkala Municipality Chairman K M Laji told TNIE that it’s not practical to install garbage bins on the spot as it would lead to waste accumulation. 

“Lack of awareness is the primary issue. The sanitation workers are cleaning the spot every morning and evening but littering continues. We are planning to strengthen our waste management system. Extra efforts would be taken to keep the beach and cliff clean. We normally deploy more cleaning staff during the tourist season,” said Laji. 

To resolve the wastewater crisis, the Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation is planning to launch a study with the help of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM). 

“Frequent caving in of earth has inflicted severe damages to the cliff which is touted as one of the Geo Heritage Sites in the world,” said V Ramachandran Potty, MD of VIVID.  “We need to protect the cliff and for that, we need a proper plan for waste and rainwater management. We are planning to come up with a comprehensive solution to protect the cliff.” 

He noted that proper management of rainwater is also crucial for the protection of the cliff. “The plan is to implement the project with funding from the State and the Central government,” Ramachandran added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp