Report spurs cleaning drive at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Following a report by TNIE on the sorry state of the iconic Varkala cliff and its famed beach, the authorities have swung into action and taken steps to clean the premises littered with plastic and other waste.

There were complaints from tourists and traders that the sanitation workers deployed by the Varkala Municipality and Tourism authorities were not carrying out cleaning activities properly. TNIE published a report on May 13 exposing the poor upkeep of the destination visited by lakhs of foreign and domestic tourists every year.

TNIE noticed that tonnes of sewage waste was being released to the Papanasam beach everyday. Varkala Municipality Chairman K M Laji told TNIE that it’s not practical to install garbage bins on the spot as it would lead to waste accumulation.

“Lack of awareness is the primary issue. The sanitation workers are cleaning the spot every morning and evening but littering continues. We are planning to strengthen our waste management system. Extra efforts would be taken to keep the beach and cliff clean. We normally deploy more cleaning staff during the tourist season,” said Laji.

To resolve the wastewater crisis, the Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation is planning to launch a study with the help of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

“Frequent caving in of earth has inflicted severe damages to the cliff which is touted as one of the Geo Heritage Sites in the world,” said V Ramachandran Potty, MD of VIVID. “We need to protect the cliff and for that, we need a proper plan for waste and rainwater management. We are planning to come up with a comprehensive solution to protect the cliff.”

He noted that proper management of rainwater is also crucial for the protection of the cliff. “The plan is to implement the project with funding from the State and the Central government,” Ramachandran added.