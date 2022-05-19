STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital gets second ‘smart’ anganwadi at Punnakkamugal

Anganwadis in the state are getting a thorough makeover and becoming more child-friendly.  

Published: 19th May 2022

The smart anganwadi set up at the Social Justice Department’s Institution complex in Poojapura. (Photo | EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anganwadis in the state are getting a thorough makeover and becoming more child-friendly. The government plans to make the facilities smarter and more hi-tech. Recently, first, such institution was inaugurated at the Social Justice Department’s Institution complex at Poojapura. Now, a second smart Anganwadi is under construction at Punnakkamugal in the capital city. The facility is being constructed under the Thiruvananthapuram Urban 2 ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) project. 

“The smart anganwadi at Poojapura has a child-friendly design with a nutrition garden. The building has a lounge, study room, kitchen, dining, storeroom, indoor and outdoor play areas and a hall. Child-friendly toilets are also part of the facility. The building also includes a waiting area for parents. This new model will help take education to the next level and ensure overall development of children,” said Roshni A, child development project officer at Thiruvananthapuram Urban 2 ICDS.

“The feedback has been good. We are getting a lot of admissions for the coming academic year. Earlier, only people from poor financial backgrounds used to enroll their children in anganwadis. This has changed. Even those in government departments and various professionals are willing to admit their children in anganwadis,” she says. 

She added that the anganwadi coming up at Punnakkamugal will have these amenities. “Each building will also have a music system and television,” she said. Around 155 smart anganwadis will come up in the state under the Women and Child Development Department.

Each one will have different structures according to the available space. “Around 40 such anganwadis will be set up in the district. Old ones will also receive a major facelift,” said Roshni.
 

