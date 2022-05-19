STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
corporation plans 400-crore township at Vilappilsala

36-acre zone would have 10 towers, 11 residential complexes to accommodate 500 landless people and an urban forest

Published: 19th May 2022

The waste plant at Vilppilsala which was shut down  in 2011. (Photo | EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Vilappilsala had been making headlines for all the wrong reasons — mainly the waste treatment plant that was shut down in 2011. The space that was vacant for a while is, finally, on a road to redemption. The governing council of the city corporation has decided to revamp a small portion of the vacant land and build a mini-township there. It has invited expression of interest (EOI) from structural consultancy firms or independent consultants to design the multi-storeyed building as part of the first phase of the township project.

The 36-acre township would have 10 towers, 11 multi-storey residential apartments to accommodate 500 people as part of LIFE Mission, a convention centre with rest houses, a residential training centre, warehouse, vehicle yard, stray dog rehab centre, cattle shed and a pond. The township would also have indoor games avenue and residential facilities for a technological university. An urban forest with fruit-bearing trees and medicinal herbs has also been planned as part of the Rs 400-crore project.

“We had earlier invited an EoI for a project master plan. Four agencies came forward and we selected one and submitted a draft of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). We aim to implement the project in five years as part of a 20-point action plan,” says corporation secretary Binu Francis.

Landscaping, planting of urban forests and green fencing would be done immediately, he adds. “We will convene meetings with farmers to start the urban forest project. Meanwhile, the EoI process for the first building would be rolled out,” says Binu.

The corporation plans to rent out the convention centre for weddings. Guests would be provided with accommodation as well as special spaces for photoshoots. In 2017, an amusement park was proposed in Vilappilsala. However, the corporation dropped the plan later.

